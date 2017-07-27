Laverty: We’ll be aiming for the podium

Milwaukee Aprilia rider Eugene Laverty feels the team are now capable of challenging for a first rostrum of the 2017 World Superbike season due to improved performances.

Laverty has seen his season improving all the time with three top six finishes in the past four races and is hoping for the trend to continue at next month's German Grand Prix.

On Tuesday, Laverty spent time testing on the Lausitzring to get familiar with the German circuit while also working with the bike's set-up which he feels has helped a lot.

“The main thing for me on Tuesday was to learn the track ahead of the race weekend,” Laverty said. “It's bumpy like everyone says, but it's fun to ride with such a mix of low and high-speed sections and the bike seems to work well.

“We did a really good job in just a few hours and made two big steps forward. We set a lap under the lap record pace which shows we're making big strides in chasing down the front guys.

“For this track, we've been working on corner entry and allowing me to attack the front more. As we improve that area the rest improves with it, and we've found that yet again here. I feel positive because it's the same direction we've been going in recently; Laguna Seca was a good step, and here we've continued that.

“I'm confident that we're heading in the right direction, and when we come back here next month we'll be aiming for the podium. It won't be easy but it's in our sights now."