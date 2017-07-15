Hamilton retains pole, cleared over block

Lewis Hamilton has retained pole position for the British Grand Prix after being cleared of wrongdoing by the stewards.

Hamilton's pole position, won by half a second ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, was under threat for potentially impeding Romain Grosjean during qualifying.

The Haas driver felt that Hamilton had cost him "at least one position" when he held him up through Club corner.

The stewards looked into it and cleared Hamilton of any wrongdoing.

An FIA statement read: "The stewards concluded that while Grosjean may potentially have been affected by the presence of Hamilton at T16, he was not impeded."

Earlier Hamilton defended his actions, saying he thought he got away "without blocking" Grosjean.

"I was coming around to start my lap, Valtteri [Bottas] was up ahead, so I was, as we all do, trying to get the space.

"Behind me was one of the Force Indias, who then came in, so there was no-one behind me, but literally as I was about to get on the gas I looked in the mirror and saw there was a car coming.

"I don't know if I got in the way, and if I did I apologise, I obviously wasn't…

"I had no indication from the team that there was anyone coming, and I think I just got away without blocking him, but I need to look at the footage.

"I don't think he was that close when I pulled away, but I'll have a look."

With any potential drama behind him, Hamilton could reflect on a job very well done, finishing half a second clear of his nearest rivals in qualifying.

"I feel amazing especially with a great crowd like this,"

"Always try save the best until last.

"The final lap felt fantastic.

"Of course I didn't expect to get a gap like that, but that's always the target. It definitely felt great and I'm very proud."

As for the conditions, it wasn't easy for the drivers as the rain came down ahead of qualifying.

The track dried as the hour progressed allowing Hamilton to put in a lap that averaged 152.168mph, the quickest single lap of the entire 2017 Formula 1 season.

"I generally like it to be dry but these typical English conditions, this is where I grew up racing.

"So I felt very comfortable in it and the team did a fantastic job.

"And when it dried up, that high speed section was incredible."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!