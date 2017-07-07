Gagne ready to impress on home turf

American Jake Gagne will make his superbike debut at this weekend as the 2017 WSBK circus rolls around to Leguna Seca in California.

Gagne will replace the late Nicky Hayden at Red Bull Honda and he is under no illusions as to the boots he has to fill. As such, the 24-year-old is focused on taking in as much as possible over the next few days.

"The objective is to learn and to grow, to get better every session but my goal is to keep progressing and keep learning," the MotoAmerica rider told worldsbk.com.

"I've got a great crew behind me and I've got all the tools I need. Wherever we end up, we end up, but all I know is that I'm going to give it all I got."

Gagne added that he has always looked to Hayden as one of his heroes and the fact that he is in his home state competing at the highest level feels like a dream come true.

"It's pretty surreal to be here, it's a tough loss for us all losing Nicky but he lives on throughout us all and we'll remember him forever, he's been a hero of ours since I was a little kid, so it's surreal to be here and I'm just super thankful to the team for letting me come here, it's awesome I'm here in my home country, in my home state and at my favourite circuit of Laguna Seca, I'm super pumped to be here," he added.