Sykes wins Race 1 in Italy

Tom Sykes grabbed his second win of the 2017 Superbike World Championship season after Chaz Davies and Jonathan Rea crashed on the final lap.

Davies was in the lead with just three corners to go on the last lap when the accident happened. Davies' bike began to slide out on the apex of the corner leaving the pursuing Rea with little chance to react to the falling Aruba.it Racing rider.

Rea crashed into the back of him, sending both riders sliding down the track. Rea was able to get back on his bike and coast to third after being overtaken by Kawasaki teammate Sykes and Alex Lowes on his PATA Crescent Yamaha.

Further down the leaderboard, Jordi Torres and Xavi Fores claimed fourth and fifth, the Eugene Lavery rounding out the top six.

Race 1 results:

1. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 21 lap

2. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 4.551ss

3. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 8.126s

4. Jordi Torres ESP Althea BMW S1000RR 10.850s

5. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R 13.649s

6. Eugene Laverty IRE Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 20.508s

7. Randy Krummenacher SWI Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 22.498s

8. Roman Ramos ESP Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-10R 26.329s

9. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 28.395s

10. Raffaele De Rosa ITA Althea BMW S1000RR 31.171s

11. Leon Camier GBR MV Agusta RC F4 RR 38.314s

12. Alex de Angelis SMR Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 39.829s

13. Ayrton Badovini ITA Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 50.478s

14. Ondrej Jezek CZE Grillini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 55.208s

15. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale 1 lap

Not Classified

16. Stefan Bradl GER Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2

17. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R

18. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1

19. Leandro Mercado ARG IodaRacing Aprilia RSV4

20. Riccardo Russo ITA Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1

21. Fabio Menghi ITA VFT Racing Ducati Panigale R