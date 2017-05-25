FP1: Hamilton edges Vettel in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton set the early pace at the iconic Monaco circuit as exactly one second separated the top 10 at the end of the first practice session.

Hamilton switched to the ultrasofts for the second part of FP1 and broke the absolute track record at this configuration of the Monaco track with a 1:13.425, a shade under two tenths faster than his title rival Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari.

Max Verstappen had to sit out some of the session as a damaged floor was replaced, but he recovered well and gradually improved to take P3, three tenths off the pace.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas settled for P4 after trading fastest laps with the Brit in the early stages, while Daniel Ricciardo came P5 as he wrestled with the balance of his RB13.

Daniil Kvyat showed good pace on the slower supersoft tyres (compared to the faster times set on ultras) to finish six tenths behind in P6, finishing marginally ahead of Kimi Raikkonen who had a low-key FP1 in P7.

Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon completed the top 10, with one second keeping a tightly-packed group together on these narrow streets.

Further down the field was the returning Jenson Button in P14, who climbed up from the bottom of the standings after switching from softs to ultras. But there was a brief moment of panic as his McLaren-Honda went into neutral, only to find that he accidentally pressed a button on his steering wheel.

Nico Hulkenberg and Marcus Ericsson missed out on some valuable time, with neither able to set a timed lap. The former had a problem with the ERS, while Ericsson encountered a gearbox problem at the very start of the session.

FP1 timesheet:

1 HAM Mercedes 00:01:13.425

2 VET Ferrari 00:01:13.621

3 VPN Red Bull 00:01:13.771

4 BOT Mercedes 00:01:13.791

5 RIC Red Bull 00:01:13.854

6 KVY Toro Rosso 00:01:14.111

7 RAI Ferrari 00:01:14.164

8 PER Force India 00:01:14.201

9 SAI Toro Rosso 00:01:14.333

10 OCO Force India 00:01:14.425

11 MAS Williams 00:01:14.617

12 VAN McLaren 00:01:14.813

13 MAG Haas F1 00:01:14.870

14 BUT McLaren 00:01:14.954

15 GRO Haas F1 00:01:15.321

16 STR Williams 00:01:15.595

17 PAL Renault 00:01:15.949

18 WEH Sauber 00:01:16.258

19 HUL Renault No time

20 ERI Sauber No time