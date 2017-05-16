Heidveld wary of cold conditions in Paris

Despite setting the fastest lap of the race at the Paris ePrix last year, Nick Heidveld is under no illusions as to how challenging Circuit des Invalides will be as he expects the low temperatures to wreak havoc.

The Paris ePrix proved a happy hunting ground for Mahindra Racing in 2016, with both Heidveld and Felix Rosenqvist picking up points and the former setting the fastest lap of the race.

This year the team heads to the circuit with a stronger package in the form of the M3Electro and with renewed hopes of another strong performance as the half-way point of the season approaches.

Both drivers will also be full of confidence after their showing in Monaco last weekend where Rosenqvist finished sixth and Heidveld claimed third.

However, Heidveld insists that he will take nothing for granted in the French capital this weekend.

Last year was one of the coldest ePrixs ever held, which presented a new set of challenges for teams.

Getting the tyres up to temperature will remain a key issue, and there remains a high chance of rain during the course of the day.

Here is @sarahshdn's imagining of the #ParisePrix poster! Can you spot Mahindra Bear hidden away? #FormulaE #motorsport #electricracing #Passioneering #omologato #errea A post shared by Mahindra Racing Formula E Team (@mahindraracing) on May 15, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

“Arriving at the venue last year in the middle of the most beautiful city in the world was mind blowing,” Heidveld said.

“Last year many cars struggled with low tyre temperatures in relatively cold conditions, and so this will be a key focus for us in Paris.

“We have new Michelin tyres for season three and we will have to see how they cope in these conditions.

“It was nice to have the fastest lap last year, but going into race day the focus will be on a podium finish!”

Heidfeld now lies sixth in the drivers’ standings and will be aiming for back-to-back podiums, while teammate Rosenqvist sits four points behind in seventh place and will be mounting his own bid for his second podium of the season.