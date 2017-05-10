Mercedes reveal larger names, numbers

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Mercedes have revealed that tweaks they’ve made to the drivers’ names and numbers in accordance with the FIA’s new guidelines.

Last month the F1 Strategy Group ruled that the drivers' names and numbers had to be more noticeable on the cars.

F1 race director Charlie Whiting released guidelines stating that the drivers' number should be 230mm high while their name must be at least 150mm high.

Teams are permitted to use the official timing screen abbreviations for the drivers such as VET, HAM or RIC.

Mercedes are the first team to show off their new IDs.

I spy with my little eye… %uD83D%uDC40

Something that looks a little like this… %uD83C%uDDEC%uD83C%uDDE7

And also this… %uD83C%uDDEB%uD83C%uDDEE#LH44 #VB77 #F1 pic.twitter.com/FzdLHNPuhk — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 10, 2017

