Pedrosa quickest in third practice at Jerez

Dani Pedrosa continued his dominant start to the Spanish Grand Prix weekend after he topped the timesheets for a third practice session in a row.

Working with a bone-dry track for the first time after rain on Friday, the Spaniard remained the fastest rider on the Jerez circuit with a 1:38.580, two tenths quicker than a delighted Jorge Lorenzo who looks on course for a first front-row start in Ducati colours.

Maverick Vinales continued his weekend recovery after his crash in FP2 by claiming third spot, while reigning World Champion Marc Marquez completed an all-Spanish top four.

There was significant improvement, too, from World Championship leader Valentino Rossi who went fifth fastest after spending the first half of the session on a race simulation run.

Cal Crutchlow beat his personal best by nine tenths to take P6 as Jonas Folger posted an eye-catching 1:39.155 in the dying stages to put him safely through into Q2.

Scott Redding, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller rounded off the top 10, with Andrea Iannone, P11, and Andrea Dovizioso, down in P16, the big names who will have to go through Q1 later on Saturday afternoon.

FP3 timesheet:

1.    =    Dani Pedrosa    ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)    1m 38.580s
2.    ^2    Jorge Lorenzo    ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)    1m 38.798s 0.218s    
3.    ^3    Maverick Viñales    ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)    1m 38.809s 0.229s    
4.    ^10    Marc Marquez    ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)    1m 38.971s 0.391s    
5.    ^7    Valentino Rossi    ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)    1m 39.082s 0.502s    
6.    %u02C53    Cal Crutchlow    GBR LCR Honda (RC213V)    1m 39.107s 0.527s
7.    ^6    Jonas Folger    GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*    1m 39.155s 0.575s    
8.    ^3    Scott Redding    GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16)    1m 39.216s 0.636s    
9.    ^6    Johann Zarco    FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*    1m 39.364s 0.784s    
10.    %u02C58    Jack Miller    AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)    1m 39.412s 0.832s    
11.    ^5    Andrea Iannone    ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)    1m 39.492s 0.912s    
12.    ^5    Tito Rabat    ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)    1m 39.582s 1.002s    
13.    %u02C58    Danilo Petrucci    ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17)    1m 39.645s 1.065s    
14.    %u02C55    Aleix Espargaro    ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)    1m 39.653s 1.073s    
15.    %u02C58    Alvaro Bautista    ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16)    1m 39.662s 1.082s    
16.    %u02C58    Andrea Dovizioso    ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)    1m 39.840s 1.260s    
17.    ^1    Bradley Smith    GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16)    1m 39.906s 1.326s    
18.    %u02C58    Pol Espargaro    ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16)    1m 40.026s 1.446s    
19.    ^4    Hector Barbera    ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16)    1m 40.189s 1.609s    
20.    ^2    Loris Baz    FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15)    1m 40.288s 1.708s    
21.    =    Karel Abraham    CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15)    1m 40.289s 1.709s    
22.    %u02C52    Sam Lowes    GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)*    1m 40.552s 1.972s
23.    %u02C54    Takuya Tsuda    JPN Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)    1m 40.953s 2.373s

