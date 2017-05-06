Pedrosa quickest in third practice at Jerez

Dani Pedrosa continued his dominant start to the Spanish Grand Prix weekend after he topped the timesheets for a third practice session in a row.

Working with a bone-dry track for the first time after rain on Friday, the Spaniard remained the fastest rider on the Jerez circuit with a 1:38.580, two tenths quicker than a delighted Jorge Lorenzo who looks on course for a first front-row start in Ducati colours.

Maverick Vinales continued his weekend recovery after his crash in FP2 by claiming third spot, while reigning World Champion Marc Marquez completed an all-Spanish top four.

There was significant improvement, too, from World Championship leader Valentino Rossi who went fifth fastest after spending the first half of the session on a race simulation run.

Cal Crutchlow beat his personal best by nine tenths to take P6 as Jonas Folger posted an eye-catching 1:39.155 in the dying stages to put him safely through into Q2.

Scott Redding, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller rounded off the top 10, with Andrea Iannone, P11, and Andrea Dovizioso, down in P16, the big names who will have to go through Q1 later on Saturday afternoon.

FP3 timesheet:

1. = Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 38.580s

2. ^2 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 38.798s 0.218s

3. ^3 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 38.809s 0.229s

4. ^10 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 38.971s 0.391s

5. ^7 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 39.082s 0.502s

6. %u02C53 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 39.107s 0.527s

7. ^6 Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 39.155s 0.575s

8. ^3 Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 39.216s 0.636s

9. ^6 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 39.364s 0.784s

10. %u02C58 Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 39.412s 0.832s

11. ^5 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 39.492s 0.912s

12. ^5 Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 39.582s 1.002s

13. %u02C58 Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 39.645s 1.065s

14. %u02C55 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 39.653s 1.073s

15. %u02C58 Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 39.662s 1.082s

16. %u02C58 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 39.840s 1.260s

17. ^1 Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 39.906s 1.326s

18. %u02C58 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 40.026s 1.446s

19. ^4 Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 40.189s 1.609s

20. ^2 Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 40.288s 1.708s

21. = Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 40.289s 1.709s

22. %u02C52 Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 40.552s 1.972s

23. %u02C54 Takuya Tsuda JPN Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 40.953s 2.373s