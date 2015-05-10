Hamilton: It’s between me and Nico

This will be the third time this season that the two will be alongside each other on the front of the grid. This is Rosberg's first pole of the season.

Sebastian Vettel starts third for Ferrari.

"I'd be guessing, but I think the race is between me and Nico," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

In Friday's race simulations, Mercedes held a clear advantage over Ferrari, with Rosberg's pace looking very strong.

Vettel acknowledged that beating either W06 is going to be an uphill challenge.

"Being realistic, they are quick. They are not on pole and second, the first row, by chance," the Ferrari driver said.

"They showed I think in every single session this weekend that they are very competitive with either tyre. So I expect them to be very strong.

"But, of course I hope that we can be a bit closer. The past races we were a bit closer on race pace but, as I said, being realistic it will be difficult to beat them."

But with the same car as Rosberg, Hamilton is targeting an electric initial getaway when the lights go out.

"We've both got the exact same clutches, so naturally we should have the same start," he said on Saturday night.

"If I'm fresher tomorrow and have slightly better reaction time, it might make a difference by Turn One. So that'll be a goal."