Sauber to complete Honda deal ‘in coming days’

Sauber’s strongly rumoured deal with Honda is set to be confirmed imminently, according to reports.

Motorsport.com believe that a multi-year contract between the pair is now in place and Honda will start to supply Sauber with latest spec engines from next season onwards.

Sauber currently use one-year-old Ferrari power units but have been on the lookout for a new supplier as they look to continue their progression following new investment last July.

Honda have also been preparing to supply a new team by expanding their base in the Milton Keynes, while McLaren boss Eric Boullier revealed that they would be willing to help Honda in their search.

""I think in this specific case it's better," Boullier said.

"I think more teams is better and more engine running is better. But there is a price to pay for that, which is deviating more resources into building more engines.

"Whatever happens, we are partners, so at some stage, there will be a second team supply question, and I think we'll have to support this. But we want to make sure it's not detrimental to our partnership."

Teams have until May 8 to notify the FIA which engine manufacturer they intend on using for the 2018 season, but Sauber are set to announce the new deal ahead of the deadline.

