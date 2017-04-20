F1 rallies around Billy Monger

Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa have urged fans to donate to a crowd-funding campaign set up for Billy Monger, whose legs were amputated after a horrific high-speed crash.
The 17-year-old suffered life-changing injuries when he crashed into the back of a rival's car during Sunday's Formula Four race at Donington.
Monger is in a critical, but stable condition at Queen's Medical Centre where he remains in an induced coma.
Just awful, horrifying Donnington F4 crash. always heartbreaking to see this kind of news in motorsports. Especially happening to a very talented boy. Now he's 17 and having his legs amputated. I could not imagine how terrible this is with his passion for racing. So mental and physical wrecking. Wishing all the luck in the world for #BillyMonger. I feel like the FIA should reconsider the age limit of teens they put in the fast machine. Just sayin'.
A crowd-funding campaign has been set up for the teenager and has been supported by Formula 1 drivers and teams alike.
The JustGiving page read: "After being involved in one of the most horrific crashes Motorsport has seen Billy Monger is a teenager that needs little introduction. Thousands of people have already watched the haunting footage of the crash which left Billy fighting for his life.
"Sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs.
"Having always been a fighter Billy has already overcome big hurdles in his career – struggling for budget Billy has fought his way into top flight Motorsport, however, we now need your kindness and support to help give Billy and his family the best chance to fight these injuries that will affect Billy’s life so massively."
