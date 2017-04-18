Marquez targets more Austin success

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez is hoping to get his 2017 MotoGP campaign back on track at this weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

After two events, defending world champion Marquez is 37 points behind MotoGP championship leader Yamaha's Maverick Vinales but heads to Austin to race where he has never been beaten since his first race there in 2013.

After crashing out in the last race in Argentina, the 24-year-old told GPOne website, he is hoping to put that behind him and focus on getting back to 'winning ways' in Austin.

"After the Argentinean race, I'm happy to race at Austin – he commented – I really like the track, though I would have preferred to head there with a better position in the standings," Marquez said.

"We will try to give 100%, as always, aiming to achieve our first podium of the season, of course, I have great memories of the track, I think it's one of the best on the calendar.

"I really like the layout, with a variety of corners, changes in direction and slopes and I also adore the "American style", the reception and enthusiasm of the crowd."

Honda teammate Daniel Pedrosa said he was keen to get back on track after also crashing in his last outing in Argentina.

"I've had a chance to spend some time at home, train and relax a little – he revealed – now I can't wait to get back on the bike," said Pedrosa.

"It was a real pity not to score points in Argentina but Rio Hondo is behind us and we're only focusing on the positives.

"Now we have clear ideas, we'll work to improve the stability and general set-up, hoping to be able to take another step this weekend.

"I like the track and also enjoy visiting Austin, the crowd's enthusiasm is amazing. We hope for a good weekend."