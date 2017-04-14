Button ‘thrilled’ to return for Monaco Grand Prix

McLaren-Honda have confirmed Jenson Button will end his sabbatical and replace the Indy-500 bound Fernando Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Button signed a new contract with the Woking team last autumn which allowed to sit out of the 2017 season, but be kept on as a reserve driver should Alonso or Stoffel Vandoorne unable to take part in any grand prix.

Following Alonso's shock announcement that he will continue in his quest to claim the Triple Crown next month, his seat suddenly became available.

Button was the clear favourite to return and he is cannot wait to get back in the car at an iconic circuit,

"I'm thrilled to be making a one-off return to Formula 1 racing, and I couldn't think of a better place to make that return than my adopted home Grand Prix: Monaco," Button said.

"I'm looking forward to pitting myself against the unique racing challenge that is the Monaco Grand Prix. I'll drive the MCL32 around Monaco in the McLaren sim beforehand, and I reckon I'll be ready for the race after doing that.

"I'm supremely fit, having done a lot of triathlon training recently, so I have no worries on that score. And it'll be nice to say 'hi' to all my old Formula 1 mates too, and hopefully to give the fans something to cheer about."

