Wehrlein out, Giovinazzi in for China

Antonio Giovinazzi will continue in the Sauber car at the Chinese Grand Prix after Pascal Wehrlein withdrew from the race due to fitness concerns.

The German was aiming to return to action in Shanghai after he pulled out of the Australian Grand Prix, but he still does not feel he is fully prepared to complete the race following his injury at the Race of Champions event in January.

"For me, the most important is that I can train intensively to ensure a 100% performance from my side as soon as possible," said Wehrlein.

"I will then be well-prepared for my first complete grand prix weekend for Sauber."

Wehrlein is now hoping to be ready in time for the Bahrain Grand Prix, but, with back-to-back weekends of racing, the Russian Grand Prix that follows on April 28-30 may be a more realistic target.

