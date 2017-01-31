Kaltenborn believes Ecclestone’s departure signals a turning point in F1

Sauber boss Monisha Kaltenborn has suggested that it could be a good thing that Bernie Ecclestone will have a significantly lesser role in the sport.

Sauber is a team considered to be small compared to the rest of the franchises on the grid, with Kaltenborn hoping for the problem to be rectified with Liberty Media taking over.

"The exit of Bernie Ecclestone is a turning point for the whole of Formula 1," Kaltenborn told the Sport am Sonntag programme.

"I see this less as a relief and more as an opportunity for the whole of Formula 1. It is a big change when the person who made the final decision on everything is no longer there.”

Kaltenborn also gave an example of Ecclestone’s confined approach with regards to broadcasting rights affected the Swiss outfit.

"As a team, we cannot use the moving images from the race of our own car, for example — on any medium,” she said.

"The most important thing is that, as a sport, we can get closer to the fan and be able to communicate."

"I see this as all fundamentally positive.

"But I am also not so naive as to believe that everything will now be right.

"I think there is a long way to go. But we now have a promising environment, thanks to the new owners.”

