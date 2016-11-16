Magnussen wants refueling to make a comeback

As the season comes to an end with only one race remaining, future Haas driver Kevin Magnussen wants refueling to be reintroduced into the sport.

Refueling was scrapped at the of the 2009 season as Formula 1 moved towards the 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged engines, which teams continue to use.

The discussion of reintroducing refueling was raised once again at the beginning of 2016, but several team bosses, including Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, said it would clash with sport’s environmental friendly approach.

During a Q&A with his sponsor Jack&Jones, Magnussen was asked which rules he would add and scrap. The Dane replied: “I would like to have refueling during the races back.

“It would be spectacular, but more importantly: You would have more variations in the strategy.

“And if I could remove one rule, it would be all the track-limit stuff. I know it´s not really a rule – it´s more a question of changing the tracks – but I think it takes something away from the sport.”

