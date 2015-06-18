Biaggi addition excites Haslam

Former champion Biaggi joins Aprilia as a wildcard for the next two races and Haslam hopes his winning experience will be an asset to the team.

Haslam currently finds himself in third place in the WSBK Championship behind Kawasaki pair Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes, but after finishing on the podium at Portimao last time out, the Team Aprilia Racing – Red Devils rider is confident of repeating that success this weekend.

"To have Max has a team mate for this is very special," Haslam told crash.net.

"Misano is always a special race, the track and area is fantastic. There is a new tarmac which is reported to be very different, so I can't wait to gets things going and to try the solutions we found in Portimao.



Haslam trains Rea by 131 points in the standings, but with six rounds left in the season, remains hopeful of catching the Kawasaki ace.

"We need to keep pushing to fight for the top spots, and I would love to repay all my Aprilia team with a victory on home soil," he continued.