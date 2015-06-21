Revised Austrian GP grid

With penalties aplenty – especially at McLaren – the Austrian GP grid looks rather different to the timesheet after qualifying.

While Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg will be starting on the front row of the grid, others have fallen right to the back.

Daniil Kvyat has a 10-place grid penalty for taking his fifth Renault engines of the year and will start P14.

His team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who was handed the same penalty but was not able to take the full 10-place drop, will start P18 and take an additional five-second time penalty.

As for the McLarens, Fernando Alonso will start the race 19th on the grid with Jenson Button P20.

Alonso, though, must also serve a drive-through penalty in the first three laps of the grand prix while Button has to take a 10-second stop-go penalty.

Revised Grid

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

2 Nico Rosberg Mercedes

3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari

4 Felipe Massa Williams

5 Nico Hulkenberg Force India

6 Valtteri Bottas Williams

7 Max Verstappen Toro Rosso

8 Felipe Nasr Sauber

9 Romain Grosjean Lotus

10 Pastor Maldonado Lotus

11 Marcus Ericsson Sauber

12 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso

13 Sergio Perez Force India

14 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari

15 Daniil Kvyat Red Bull *

16 Roberto Merhi Marussia

17 Will Stevens Marussia

18 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull *

19 Fernando Alonso McLaren **

20 Jenson Button McLaren ***

* 10-place engine change penalty

** 20-place engine change and 5-place gearbox penalty

*** 25-place engine change penalty