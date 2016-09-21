‘Aragon suits me’ – Marquez

Marc Marquez is looking forward to the Aragon leg of the 2016 MotoGP World Championship this weekend.

The Spaniard will no doubt be looking to make amends for last season at Aragon, where he crashed while trying to chase down leader Jorge Lorenzo.

"Aragon is a circuit that I like more than Misano, and I think it suits my riding style better," the championship leader told crash.net.

"That said, it's also true that a particularity of this year is that things may change a lot from race to race, so we'll see if we're able to manage things well and if we can have a good weekend.

"We'll approach the race ready to adapt to the situation we encounter, but of course we'll try to fight for the podium again in front of my home crowd and my fan club."

The Honda rider leads the riders’ championship by 43 points over Valentino Rossi despite just one podium finish in his last four outings.