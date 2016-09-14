Reiterberger to make a return at Lausitz

Althea BMW Racing Team rider Markus Reiterberger will be back in action at this weekend's Superbike World Championship race in Germany at EuroSpeedway Lausitz after recovering from a compression fracture to his D12 vertebra which happened in the second race at Misano in June.

The injury forced the 22-year-old German to miss the US round at Laguna Seca on July 10. The injury also meant that Reiterberger was unable to take part in the July tests at Lausitzring and will have to depend on team info on the bikes handling ahead of this weekend's racing.

In the WSBK standings, Reiterberger is in 12th position with 68 points well behind team-mate Jordi Torres in seventh position on 155 points with four events remaining.

Missed that feeling, now back on the bike and preparing to be ready at Lausitz ?✊? #team21 #MR21 #test #iamback A photo posted by Markus Reiterberger (@reiti21) on Sep 12, 2016 at 11:43am PDT

In an interview with the WSBK website, Reiterberger said he was feeling great after the forced break from racing and has happy to be back at his home race of the season at Lausitzring.

"I must say that, despite the forced break, I’m feeling really good”, revealed Reiterberger.

“I’m really looking forward to Lausitzring as it’s my home race of the season, I’ve got many fans and my family, friends and sponsors all coming so it should be great. The last weeks have not been easy for me.

"It’s the most serious injury I’ve had, so I’ve done a lot of physio and have worked with the doctors to be able to come back as soon as possible, after 2.5 months. I don’t feel exactly as I did before the crash but I feel good and think I can do two good races this weekend.

"First I have to get the feeling back with my BMW and then, step by step, improve over the course of the weekend. I’m a little bit nervous, and it won’t be easy after such a long break, but I’m really looking forward to it."