Bernie: I wouldn’t pay a penny for a mother-in-law

With his mother-in-law safely back home, Bernie Ecclestone has revealed that her kidnappers threatened to send her head home in a shopping bag if he did not pay.

Aparecida Schunck was kidnapped by two men from her home in Brazil on July 22.

A police operation resulted in her safe return days later and several arrests, including a former helicopter pilot for the F1 supremo.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Ecclestone's wife, Fabiana Flosi, revealed that she decided to put her trust in the Sao Paulo police rather than professional negotiators.

"I listened to the police in Sao Paulo and after talking to friends, realised that they have a good record. I decided to trust them," Flosi said.

She added that she was told that "under no circumstances are you to consider paying any money."

Ecclestone, meanwhile, was proud of his wife's handling of the crisis.

"I'm so proud of Fabiana. She worked with the police until 4am every night. She was terrific," said the 85-year-old.

Asked about the £28 million ransom demand, he replied: "I never intended to pay them."

He added jokingly: "All my friends know that I wouldn't pay a penny for a mother-in-law, although I'd say she's a good mother-in-law."

