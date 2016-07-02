Five new cities for new Formula E season

Five new cities will feature on the 2016-17 Formula E race calender, the FIA confirmed on Saturday following a vote by the World Motor Sport Council.



The calendar for the third season of the all-electic championship will feature 14 races, to be staged in 12 of the world's leading cities. Montreal and New York will feature double-headers.

"Formula E is all about showcasing fully-electric racing together with the most iconic landmarks in the world – and the calendar for next season certainly matches our ambitions," said Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag.

"It's fantastic to be able to bring Formula E to new markets, but more importantly to new fans. It will be great to finish the third season in New York, pending the approval of all the relevant stakeholders. The growth and interest in the sport has been on an upward trend since the very beginning, and I'm sure that the third season of the FIA Formula E Championship will once again prove to be a thrilling spectacle."

FIA boss Jean Todt echoed Agag's statement, saying the third season of the series promisesto be the best yet.

"Today and tomorrow the finale of the second season of the FIA Formula E Championship takes place in London and already, the third season promises to be even more exciting. It will tackle a schedule that takes it to some of the most beautiful cities on no fewer than four continents, starting in Hong Kong and finishing in New York," commented FIA Todt.

"It's been less than two years since Formula E made its debut in Beijing and today it has staked its claim to being one of the most interesting and innovative championships on the current motorsport scene at a global level, which was not something that could have been taken for granted when it first began. More than any other, this championship brings together the two pillars on which the FIA is based, namely sport and mobility. It is also an amazing platform for the promotion of a new model for sustainable mobility, bringing a new form of motorsport to the heart of cities."

2016/17 FIA Formula E Championship – Calendar

Rd 1 – Hong Kong ePrix – October 9

Rd 2 – Marrakech ePrix – November 12

Rd 3 – Buenos Aires ePrix – February 18

Rd 4 – Mexico City ePrix – April 1

Rd 5 – TBA – April 22

Rd 6 – Monaco ePrix – May 13

Rd 7 – Paris ePrix – May 20

Rd 8 – Berlin ePrix – June 10

Rd 9 – TBA – June 24

Rd 10 – Brussels ePrix – July 1

Rd 11 – Montreal ePrix – July 15

Rd 12 – Montreal ePrix – July 16

Rd 13 – New York ePrix – July 29

Rd 14 – New York ePrix – July 30