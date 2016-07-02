Stoner reflects on positive Ducati test

Casey Stoner revealed there were many positives to take out on his Ducati at Misano in Italy this week.

The double world champion was happy with the progress made with the chassis, electronics and the Michelin tyres.

“We’ve had a very positive test, this being my first time on a European track since 2012 and my first time in Misano since 2011,” the Australian told crash.net.

“It’s been a long time and it’s really nice to ride these European-style tracks again and get a feel for what a bike is for basically 70 or 80 percent of the season.

“Everything we have done has been very positive; we got 95% of our test done over these two days so it’s been very good. We got some direction with Michelin and were able to get a bit of direction between the chassis’ and the electronics.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what comes from this for the next stages and also what the factory riders really think of the steps we’ve been able to make.”