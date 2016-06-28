Brawn hints at F1 return

F1 mastermind Ross Brawn has refused to shut the door on a return but admitted that he has had no serious offers from any teams.

After leaving Mercedes in 2013, Brawn has not been involved in the sport and has confirmed that he is officially retired.

When quizzed about whether or not he has been contacted for a possible position at a constructor the multiple World Champion answered Sky Sports F1: "Not at that level, no."

Although the 61-year-old refused to rule out a return, he did mention that if it is to happen it probably won’t be on a full-time basis.

"Nothing has come along that I would be motivated and interested in," he added.

"Never say never about any of those sort of things, but I'm quite content doing what I'm doing and nothing has come along that I would be motivated and interested in.

"My nature when I was involved was 24/7 and I'm not sure I want a 24/7 anymore," he added.

