European Grand Prix timetable

The European Grand Prix, which takes place at the new Baku street circuit, marks the eighth round of the 2016 F1 World Championship.
All times are local (Azerbaijan is GMT 4)
Thursday June 16
15:00: FIA press conference
Friday June 17
11:00 – 12:30: First free practice
15:00 – 16:30: Second free practice
17:00: FIA press conference
Saturday June 18
12:00 – 13:00: Third free practice
15:00 – 16:00: Qualifying
16:00: FIA post qualifying press conference
Sunday June 18
15:00 – 17:00: European GP
17:00: FIA post race press conference
European GP Info
No of Laps: TBA
Circuit Length: 6.006km
Lap Record: n/a
2015 Winner: n/a
