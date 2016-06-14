European Grand Prix timetable

The European Grand Prix, which takes place at the new Baku street circuit, marks the eighth round of the 2016 F1 World Championship.

All times are local (Azerbaijan is GMT 4)

Thursday June 16

15:00: FIA press conference

Friday June 17

11:00 – 12:30: First free practice

15:00 – 16:30: Second free practice

17:00: FIA press conference

Saturday June 18

12:00 – 13:00: Third free practice

15:00 – 16:00: Qualifying

16:00: FIA post qualifying press conference

Sunday June 18

15:00 – 17:00: European GP

17:00: FIA post race press conference

European GP Info

No of Laps: TBA

Circuit Length: 6.006km

Lap Record: n/a

2015 Winner: n/a

