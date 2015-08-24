Hamilton: I love my job

He is only two years away from being on the grid for a decade, but Lewis Hamilton believes he is only "halfway" through his career, adding "it's the greatest job in the world".

And it is easy to see why Hamilton is in such a good space at the moment as he is the reigning World Champion and is on course for a third title after winning his sixth race of the season at Spa on Sunday.

His Belgian GP victory, which came on the back of a dominant display, helped him to open a 28-point lead over Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg in the standings.

"I felt good when I woke up. I am the strongest and happiest I've ever been in my life. I love my job – it's the greatest job in the world," he told BBC F1.

"I just want to enjoy it as much as I can. I'm around halfway through my career and I'm not looking forward to hanging up my helmet."

Formula 1's new start procedures came into effect at the Belgian race and Hamilton, who was slow off the line at the previous two races at Silverstone and Hungary, made a smooth and quickly settled at the front.

"I have really enjoyed driving the car, particularly the last couple of races," the 30-year-old said.

He added: "I have been working really hard on the starts to make sure I understood all the facts.

"The start was good. I hope at some stage we will have gears or a clutch pedal."