Wilson remains in coma

Former Formula 1 driver Justin Wilson remains in a coma after a suffering a serious head injury during an IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Wilson, who races for Andretti Autosport, was struck by debris from Sage Karam's car when the then-race leader crashed in front of him.

The 37-year-old was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"He remains in a coma in a critical condition," a statement from IndyCar read. "IndyCar continues to send its thoughts and prayers to the family."

Wilson began his F1 career with Minardi at the start of the 2003 season, turning out in 11 grand prix before moving across to Jaguar Racing later in the year where he raced in the remaining five races. It would prove to be his one and only campaign in F1.