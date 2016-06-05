Perez ‘at the top of my game’

Sergio Perez says he is keeping an eye on F1’s driver market, admitting that his Monaco podium came at just the right time.

Perez raced to third place around the streets of the Principality, earning his first podium of this season.

And it is one that Force India driver is hoping will have rival teams answering the door should he come knocking.

“Of course, you watch things very carefully – and also look into the rumours!” he told the official F1 website. “And of course, you let any big team know that you are available.

“The best way to do it is delivering good results – and that I am doing. So if an opportunity comes – I am open!

He added: “If you don’t show good results you can knock a hundred times at those doors and there is never somebody at home – so results first!

“That Monaco podium came at just the right time and the right place!”

Last Sunday’s podium brought Perez’s tally up to six top-three results, however, none of those have come courtesy of a grand prix win.

Despite that, he reckons he is at the “top of my game” at the moment.

He added: “I am proud of what I have achieved with the tools that I’ve got in the past – I think my podium finishes speak for themselves. That is how my career should be measured.

“I am at the top of my game right at the moment.

“I have improved a lot as a driver since I came into Formula One and I hope that one day I will be able to lay my hands on a competitive car to show what I can do.”

Enjoy the full experience of the 2016 FIA Formula One season on FOX Sports Play, where you can catch LIVE races from angles unseen before, exclusive interviews, behind the scenes, in-depth analysis and so much more. Don’t miss it!