‘Fast’ Rossi looking forward to Catalunya

Valentino Rossi remains optimistic ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP round in Spain, despite being 37-points behind team-mate and championship leader Jorge Lorenzo.



Rossi was challenging Lorenzo for the lead at Mugello last time out when the engine of his M1 failed spectacularly on the ninth lap.

His first mechanical DNF since 2007 and second retirement of the season leaves him in third place on the MotoGP standings.

Still, ‘The Doctor’ is confident of turning his fortunes around in Spain and told reporters: “The Catalunya Grand Prix is held at one of my favourite tracks.”

“I like the circuit a lot as well as the atmosphere. I think that I can have a good potential to do a good race,” he added.

“I’m coming to Spain with the knowledge that I’m able to be fast,” said Rossi. “The most important thing is that we were very fast on Sunday [in Mugello] thanks to the work we did during the weekend. In Barcelona we have to work in the same way and get ready to race.”

Rossi will need to go one better than last season in Spain – where he finished second to Lorenzo – if he is to seal his seventh victory at Catalunya and start closing the points gap on his team-mate.

This will be a lot easier said than done though as the Italian has not won in Spain since 2009.