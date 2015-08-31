Ferrari Academy won’t shut up shop

Despite rumours to the contrary, Maurizio Arrivabene insists the Ferrari Driver Academy will not be closing its doors any time soon.

Started in 2009, the Academy has yet to promote a driver to a Ferrari race-seat although both Jules Bianchi and Sergio Perez did go on to become F1 drivers.

This has led to some speculation that its days are numbered.

However, Arrivabene has called that rumour "bullshit".

Pressed by Autosport on the subject, he insisted that the Academy would continue: "Yes. For sure [next year] and for as long as we can."

As for the current drivers in the programme; Raffaele Marciello, Antonio Fuoco, Lance Stroll and Guan Yu Zhou; the Ferrari team boss says decisions on their futures will only be made at the end of the season.

"At the end of the season, we will decide which drivers stay in, which are coming in and which are leaving," he added.