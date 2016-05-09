Rosberg: Hamilton will ‘bounce back’

Nico Rosberg says he’s enjoying his winning streak while it last as he does not believe it will go on forever, especially with Lewis Hamilton as his team-mate.

Last time out in Russia, Rosberg joined a very select group of drivers who have won the opening four races of a Formula 1 season.

The list includes only Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell with all three going on to win that year’s Drivers’ Championship title.

Added to that, Rosberg’s fourth win of the campaign brought his winning streak up to seven in total, something only Schumacher, Alberto Ascari and Sebastian Vettel have achieved in the past.

Rosberg, though, is refusing to get carried away, conceding that sooner or later his run will end.

“Winning F1 races is not like an open goal, I must say that!” he recently said.

“Of course it’s not something I could have expected, winning four races, of course not.

“But now that’s the way it is and I’ve been happy with it and it’s been very enjoyable.

“I’m aware it won’t continue like that forever, that’s for sure.

“Sport is all about ups and downs and the down will come at some point and I just need to mentally prepare for that to then come straight back up when that does happen.”

The German also reiterated his belief that it is only a matter of time before his Mercedes team-mate Hamilton fights back.

The triple World Champion has had the bulk of Mercedes’ reliability issues, which have left him 43 points off the pace in the battle for the World title.

Informed that no driver who has won the first four grands prix of a season has failed to win the World title, the German told Autosport: “They [drivers who won the first four races] didn’t have Lewis Hamilton as their team-mate. That’s the battle I have.

“This is completely not worth talking about yet, at this point in time.

“Lewis is driving as strongly as ever, as you have seen in the last few weeks. He will bounce back.

“He doesn’t have an issue with fighting back with his head, he has always shown that.

“I’m sure we’ll see more of the battle between us. It’s always going to be tough against him.”

