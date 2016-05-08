Spanish test for Lynn

Williams have announced that Alex Lynn will be behind the wheel of the FW38 on the opening day of the post-Spanish GP test.

Following the Spanish Grand Prix, the Formula 1 teams will remain at the Barcelona circuit for a two-day test on 17-18 May.

Williams have revealed that test driver Lynn, who joined the Grove outfit in 2015, will be in action on Day One.

He will then hand the FW38 over to Felipe Massa for Wednesday running.

Enjoy the full experience of the 2016 FIA Formula One season on FOX Sports Play, where you can catch LIVE races from angles unseen before, exclusive interviews, behind the scenes, in-depth analysis and so much more. Don’t miss it!