Force India out to avoid slip-ups

Force India regained fifth place in the Constructors' standings at Monza, but they know they can't ease up at Singapore.

The Silverstone-based squad scored 14 points at the Italian Grand Prix last time out to once again move ahead of Lotus in the Championship and they head to Singapore with a tidy 13-point lead.

There is further good news for Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg as the team will add further upgrades to the VJM08 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, according to team principal Vijay Mallya.

"Singapore will give us another chance to optimise the B-spec version of VJM08 as we introduce another small update package," he said. "Having performed well on the high-speed circuits of Spa and Monza, we know we have the potential to get both cars inside the top ten, but it’s going to be quite a different challenge on the tight and twisty streets of Singapore.

"As I’ve been saying for a while, the midfield fight for fifth place in the Championship is likely to go down to the wire. It was important to score good points in Monza to reclaim fifth place, but with seven races still to go we cannot afford to ease up.

"The development of the VJM08 will continue and we need to take every opportunity that comes our way."

Since retiring at Spa, Perez has finished P5 and P6 and he is confident he can again be in the points at Singapore as the track suits his aggressive driving style.

"The Marina Bay track is one of my favourites and I’ve scored points every time I’ve raced there," the Mexican said. "I always enjoy driving on street circuits because you have to be aggressive and precise, and that suits my driving style.

"It’s quite bumpy, too, so you need a car with good stability to ride the bumps. It’s also one of the most demanding races of the year because of the heat and humidity.

"I’m now feeling more comfortable with the updated car. I made a big breakthrough in Spa and since then I’ve had the confidence to push and get the most from our package. It’s a good sign for the rest of the year."