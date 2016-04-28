Red Bull will run the canopy in Russia

Red Bull will run their canopy cockpit protection device in Friday's first practice at the Russian Grand Prix.

With Formula 1 pressing ahead with plans to use cockpit protection in 2017, both Ferrari and Red Bull have put forward designs.

Ferrari trailed their halo in pre-season testing while Red Bull will now run their canopy device in Russia on Friday.

It is not yet known how many laps the team plans to cover with the device, which team boss Christian Horner believes is a better solution than the halo.

He recently said: "I think the canopy offers a bit more protection because it does have a windscreen. It's a more elegant solution.

"We believe there's better visibility and it's a more elegant solution to the brief, rather than the boomerang thing that is the halo."

