Vettel hoping for improvement in Russia

As the F1 teams head to Russia for the fourth Grand Prix of the season, Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel is hoping for an incident-free race in Sochi.

Vettel, who suffered a blow-out in his engine during the formation lap of the Australian Grand Prix, crashed into his teammate Kimi Raikkonen at the Bahrain Grand Prix which halted his chances of catching eventual race winner Nico Rosberg.

Despite their impressive recovery in China, with Raikkonen finishing fourth and Vettel placing second, Vettel feels that the team needs a clean race soon or they will fall behind Mercedes even further.

"I think I only had two races, the two races I have had are OK," the four-time World Champion said.

"In Australia we had a chance to win but [in China] with a bit of luck a strong recovery for both drivers.

"Overall not the smoothest road to Russia so hopefully we will have a solid weekend there.

"Last year the car felt pretty good and we made a step forward with the car and power unit, so quite confident for Russia. A couple of bits coming so hopefully a bit stronger and a smoother weekend."

