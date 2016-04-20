Qing Hua to debut in Visa Paris ePrix

Team Aguri has announced that Ma Qing Hua will join the team for the remainder of the 2015/2016 FIA Formula E Championship as a replacement for the outgoing Salvador Duran.

Qing Hua was previously the test driver for both the HRT and Caterham Formula 1 teams. He is also the first Chinese driver to win an FIA World Touring Car Championship race. He secured victory at the 2014 Race of Russia – his debut in the series.

Ahead of his debut, Qing Hua admitted to being grateful for the chance to compete with some fine drivers and also stated that he was excited by the nuances that were present in this code of motorsport.

“Joining Team Aguri is a great opportunity for me and I am very excited to be racing in Formula E, as the series has attracted some of the best drivers from around the world,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to racing in a single-seater series again and to managing the unique demands of a Formula E car, which is renowned for its handling and energy management demands.”

Qing Hua will replace Duran, who had previously re-joined the team between the Buenos Aires and Long Beach rounds of the championship, and will race alongside Antonio Felix da Costa.

While Mark Preston, team principal at Team Aguri, was quick to welcome his new recruit he also acknowledged the contribution Duran made in his brief time with the group.

“We’d like to thank Salvador for his commitment to the team and his hard work in developing the car,” he said.

“We wish him the very best in his future career.

“Ma has shown his prowess in tin tops and we are excited to give him the opportunity to return to single-seater racing as we drive the team forward.”

Subject to confirmation from the FIA, Qing Hua will race in the number number 77 car.