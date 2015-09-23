Bradl delighted with new Aprilia deal

Stefan Bradl has hailed the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini as "the best team" he has raced for, adding he is confident they will be even better in 2016.

Just weeks after leaving the Forward Racing following the arrest of team boss Giovanni Cuzari, Aprilia confirmed that Bradl would see out the remainder of the 2015 season with them.

They have now gone a step further and revealed the German will once again partner Alvaro Bautista in 2016 while Sam Lowes will make the step up to MotoGP in 2017, but they are yet to reveal who will make way.

Bradl, though, is enjoying life at his new team and believes they can become regular top 10 finishers next year.

"I am really thankful for the great opportunity that Aprilia Racing Team Gresini gave me in the second half of the season," he said. "I would like to thank Romano Albesiano and Fausto Gresini for believing in me. At my first Grand Prix with Aprilia in Indianapolis I immediately felt really welcome by the whole team, I cannot really describe how professional everybody works in the team.

"I can say without a doubt that Aprilia is the best team I have raced with since starting my World Championship career. I have great support from my technical crew. I could tell from the first day that they really believe in me and I like the way they prepare and plan every session.

"Signing for 2016 gives me a lot of confidence for the upcoming races and it is great motivation to prepare for next season as best as possible. I know Aprilia has high expectations and I am confident that we have what it takes to be a consistent top ten contender for 2016. This must be our goal."