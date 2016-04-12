F1 qualifying change officially approved

The return to the 2015 qualifying format has been formally approved by Formula 1’s governing body in time for this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The FIA confirmed in a statement on Monday:

“The World Motor Sport Council today approved, via e-vote, the decision to revert to last season’s qualification format for the remainder of the 2016 FIA Formula One World Championship.

“The format, where the slowest six cars are eliminated at the end of the first two qualifying sessions before a final ten-car shootout for Pole in Q3, will return for this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.”

The new system used in the two opening races of the season was largely seen as a failure.

While F1 bosses Jean Todt and Bernie Ecclestone appeared initially reluctant to revert to the old knock-out format, even suggesting trial-running a new third format, they finally relented under substantial pressure from the F1 teams.

Todt confirmed last Thursday that “in the interests of the championship”, a decision would be taken to revert to last season’s format.

