New engine for Alonso in Bahrain

McLaren-Honda driver Fernando Alonso will have a new engine for the Bahrain Grand Prix following his horrific crash in the season opener in Melbourne last Sunday.

Alsonso managed to walk away unhurt after his car clipped the back of Esteban Gutierrez’s Haas, spun out of control and flipped over.

The engine used by the Spaniard in Australia has been flown his engine back to Japan in order to check whether any parts can be salvaged.

However, a Honda spokesperson admitted that the chances of salvaging anything is slim at best.

“There is a high probability that most of the power unit components have been damaged by Fernando’s accident in Melbourne,” the spokesperson told reporters.

“It is still too early to tell if there are any salvageable parts. Therefore, we will be using a new power unit for the Bahrain GP.”

The two-time Formula 1 champion will now be looking to get his season back on track at the Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend. Alonso has not tasted success at the event since he came first in 2010.

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2016 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!