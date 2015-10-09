Rossi: I have work to do

Valentino Rossi must figure out a way to close a 0.823s gap between himself and team-mate and title rival Jorge Lorenzo after the first day of Japanese MotoGP practice.

Lorenzo shrugged off any concerns over a shoulder injury as he dominated Friday's proceedings at Motegi.

Rossi is just 14 points clear in the points standings with four rounds remaining, and will need to improve after dropping from third in the morning practice to eighth in the afternoon.

“The end result of today is not fantastic for sure, because I'm just eighth, but this morning was not so bad and also in the afternoon I felt quite good with the harder tyre,” said the Italian.

“But when I put the soft tyre at the end I expected to improve more, usually you can easily improve by half a second or one second, but unfortunately this didn't happen.

"It was a bad surprise and it means we are not very good with the setting. We are not well balanced with the bike, we push too much the rear tyre and the soft tyre suffered to much so we need to work.

“Now we have to check the data and try to understand which way to follow for tomorrow, also because Jorge is very strong. He is fastest also in the rhythm and it looks like he is at 100% and doesn't have a lot of trouble with the shoulder. So for sure it will be very difficult to beat him, but we have to try.

“Pedrosa is fast and the Ducatis very strong. It looks like Marquez suffered a bit with the hand but is anyway also strong so we have to improve.”