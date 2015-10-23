Prost sets new Beijing track record

Renault e.dams driver Nicolas Prost topped the timesheets in Friday's collective test session ahead of the Beijing ePrix with a time of 1:37.291s, more than four seconds faster than last year's best.

Some of the drastic reduction in lap times can be credited to the changes made to the track, which saw the first chicane entirely removed, although the second chicane was made tigher and as a result, slower.

In what proved to be a strong session for the Renaul-backed team, Sebastien Buemi was second fastest and the only other driver to break the 1:38s mark.

In third was DS Virgin Racing's Jean-Eric Vergne with a time of 1:39.405s, while Bruno Senna and new Mahindra Racing team-mate Nick Heidfeld were fourth and fifth fastest. Senna posted a 1:39.670s while Heidfeld was the only other driver to break 1:40s with a time of 1:39.909s.

NEXTEV's Oliver Turvey was in sixth place but his team-mate Nelson Piquet Jr. had a less impressive session, stopping at a section of cones on the circuit which ultimately led to the session being red-flagged.

Neither Trulli driver took part in the session.