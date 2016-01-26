Torres: I need to learn to ride again

Althea Racing's new rider Jordi Torres confirms that he struggled with the new BMW bike at the test at Vallelunga.

The Althea Racing team decided to trade in its pair of Ducati Panigale Rs for BMW S1000 RRs for the 2016 WSBK campaign.

Torres was the team's big-name signing from Aprilla in the off-season and has not found the bike change overly smooth.

In a chat with motorsport.com after the Vallelunga testing, Torres said he still needs to learn how to ride the new bike.

"The two days [at Vallelunga] have been black and white, a bit like the team’s colours, because I still need to learn how to ride and what the bike is asking of me," said Torres.

"I need to change my riding style and I need time to learn the direction to take. But all of this has taught us a lot and was important for today, which went a lot better right from the outset."

The teams other new rider, Markus Reiterberger, appears to have had little trouble adapting to the bike having already ridden the BMW bike six times in tests.

"I'm really happy with the atmosphere in the team too, another element that is working well – we're becoming one big family," he said.

Both riders will be at today's testing at Jerez with most of the other WSBK teams and riders until Wednesday.