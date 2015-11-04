Hamilton-Rosberg relationship ‘pretty normal’

Mercedes have dismissed concerns that Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg's relationship has gone frosty again.

The past two weekends have not been plain sailing for the Mercedes bosses as Rosberg complained about his team-mate's driving after the United States GP as he felt Hamilton was too aggressive at Turn 1.

The Briton won the race in Texas and clinched the 2015 Drivers' Championship in the process, but Rosberg made his feelings clear after the race while Hamilton felt he did nothing wrong.

Over the weekend in Mexico, Hamilton questioned the team's decision to pit him for a second time and told the press that Mercedes were being "extra warm" to Rosberg.

Asked on Twitter if Hamilton and Rosberg's relationship was at an "all-time low", Merc replied: "It's pretty normal right now. They have their ups and downs like everybody else!"

They added: "The relationship is fine, as neutral as ever. But we want to let the journos have their fun, too!"

As for reports that Rosberg was handed the victory thanks to their strategy, they said: "No win was gifted, the lead car all race won! The pit wall has the overview and the responsibility for cars doing 360 km/h."