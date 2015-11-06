Lorenzo puts down the marker in Valencia

Jorge Lorenzo set the pace during FP2 at the season finale in Valencia on Friday with title rival Valentino Rossi down in fourth place.

If someone offered Lorenzo the same result on race day, the two-time World Champion would no doubt accept it in a heartbeat as it would mean he wins the Riders' Championship.

The 2015 title will be decided on Sunday with Rossi and Lorenzo battling it out for the glory, but Marquez has also been caught up in the theatrics after Rossi kicked the Spaniard during the penultimate race in Malaysia.

Everyone is talking about the incident up and down the paddock and Rossi's misdemeanour will see him start the race from the back of the grid.

The three protagonists in the ongoing drama were all at the front of the timesheets at the start of FP2 as reigning World Champion Marquez followed up his fastest time in FP1 with a 1:31.751 to set the early pace.

He lowered that mark later in the session, but Rossi hit back with a 1:31.557 only for Marquez to regain the lead with a 1:31.492.

Lorenzo, though, switched to a new soft front and medium rear tyres for the final 10 minutes and he immediately went faster with a 1:31.111, which was the best time of the day.

The times continued to drop with Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa, who has won two of the last three races, 0.266s off Lorenzo's pace while Andrea Iaonne was down in third with Rossi fourth, 0.364s off the pace, just ahead of Marquez.

Danilo Petrucci, who was briefly fastest as drivers got up to speed early in the session, was P6 with Pol Espargaro, Aleix Espargaro, Cal Crutchlow and Maverick Vinales completing the top 10.

Times

1 Jorge LORENZO Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1'31.111

2 Dani PEDROSA Repsol Honda Team 1'31.377 0.266

3 Andrea IANNONE Ducati Team Ducati 1'31.444 0.333

4 Valentino ROSSI Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1'31.475 0.364

5 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1'31.481 0.370

6 Danilo PETRUCCI Octo Pramac Racing Ducati 1'31.575 0.464

7 Pol ESPARGARO Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 1'31.674 0.563

8 Aleix ESPARGARO Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1'31.678 0.567

9 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda 1'31.803 0.692

10 Maverick VIÑALES Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1'31.986 0.875

11 Hector BARBERA Avintia Racing Ducati 1'32.044 0.933

12 Michele PIRRO Ducati Team Ducati 1'32.399 1.288

13 Yonny HERNANDEZ Octo Pramac Racing Ducati 1'32.464 1.353

14 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team Ducati 1'32.494 1.383

15 Bradley SMITH Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 1'32.508 1.397

16 Nicky HAYDEN Aspar MotoGP Team Honda 1'32.595 1.484

17 Loris BAZ Forward Racing Yamaha 1'32.597 1.486

18 Jack MILLER LCR Honda Honda 1'32.599 1.488

19 Stefan BRADL Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1'32.842 1.731

20 Alvaro BAUTISTA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1'32.945 1.834

21 Scott REDDING EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 1'33.238 2.127

22 Mike DI MEGLIO Avintia Racing Ducati 1'33.268 2.157

23 Toni ELIAS Forward Racing Yamaha Forward 1'33.411 2.300

24 Eugene LAVERTY Aspar MotoGP Team Honda 1'33.415 2.304

25 Anthony WEST AB Motoracing Honda 1'33.838 2.727

26 Broc PARKES E-Motion IodaRacing Team ART 1'34.839 3.728