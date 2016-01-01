All eyes on Mini’s 12 teams

The Mini All4 Racing team are the clear the favourites to win the 2016 Dakar Rally having won the event in four of the last five years. They have entered 12 cars for this year's race, which starts on Saturday with the Prologue.

The reigning Dakar champions and favourites for the 2016 race is two-time winners Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and co-driver Mathieu Baumel.

The other Mini drivers that are expected to challenge at the front are Vladimir Vasilyev and Konstantin Zhiltsov, Joan ‘Nani’ Roma and co-driver Alex Haro and Krzysztof Holowczyc and Lukas Kurzeja.

Other than defending champion Al-Atthiya the other Mini teams for the Dakar rally include WRC star Mikko Hirvonen of Finland and France's Michel Périn, the Dutch pair Erik Van and Wouter Rosegaar, Adam Malysz of Poland) and Xavier Panseri of France.

The rest of the Mini teams consist of, Poland's Jakub ‘Kuba’ Przygonski and Russian Andrei Rudnitski, Britains Harry Hunt and Andreas Schulz of Germany), Boris Garafulic of Chile and Portugal's Filipe Palmeiro, Argentine Nazareno Lopez and Sergio Lafuente of Uruguay), German duo Stephan Schott and Holm Schmidt, and Chinese countryman Guo Meiling and Min Liao.

The Mini team have a massive support base for the 12 teams with 130 personnel including 800 spare tyres and wheels, 16 service trucks, 5 motorhomes, 10 service vehicles and 4 press cars that has all been sent to Buenos Aires.