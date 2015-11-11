Merc deny reports Lewis will miss Brazilian GP

Mercedes have rejected suggestions that Lewis Hamilton will miss the Brazilian GP, but they have confirmed he is feeling a bit under the weather.

A report emerged on Wednesday morning that the triple World Champion could sit out the penultimate race of the season after he was forced to cancel a press conference in Sao Paulo while another paper claimed that "he is in poor health".

His team have confirmed he has delayed his departure to Brazil on medical advice, but says he will take part in the race.

"No, he's not going to miss the race," the spokesperson told Reuters. "He's going to be a day late… the doctor advised him to cancel the earlier flight so he missed a press conference today."