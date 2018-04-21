Rampant Rea storms to 12th win at Assen

Jonathan Rea equaled Carl Fogarty’s record of 12 wins at Assen with another high-class performance in race one on Saturday.

The victory was also Rea’s eighth in succession at the iconic Dutch circuit, and he’ll have the chance to make it nine and break Fogarty’s record in race two on Sunday.

The Kawasaki rider started from second place but immediately took the lead from Alex Lowes to set the early pace.

But local favourite Michael van der Mark would grab the lead on lap eight after making a pass at the Gert Trimmer chicane, much to the delight of the Dutch fans.

The Pata Yamaha rider’s lead would last only two laps, however, as Rea retook the lead with an identical overtake at the final chicane.

The Northern Irishman would not relinquish the lead again, although he was kept in check by van der Mark and Chaz Davies all the way to the finish line.

Van der Mark would hold Davies at bay to claim second, while Rea’s team-mate Tom Sykes was also in the hunt for a podium spot but had to settle for fourth.

Barni Ducati’s Xavi Fores was fifth ahead of Factory Ducati rider Marco Melandri and Althea BMW’s Loris Baz, who clinched his best result since returning to World Superbikes.

Leandro Mercado also notched up his best finish of the year for Orelac Kawasaki with eighth, ahead of Jordi Torres (MV Agusta) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki).

The unluckiest man on the day was undoubtedly pole-sitter Alex Lowes, who finished down in 12th place after being forced to switch to his second Pata Yamaha machine moments before the race due to an issue with his first bike.

Full race one results

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 21 laps

2. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 0.981s

3. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1.282s

4. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 1.413s

5. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R 8.625s

6. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 14.903s

7. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR 17.301s

8. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR 21.482s

9. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 21.938s

10. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 24.939s

11. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR 27.049s

12. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 33.226s

13. David Giugliano ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 35.630s

14. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 38.480s

15. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 38.604s

16. Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 44.690s

17. Ondrej Jezek CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 51.135s

Did not finish

Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R

Ruled out by injury

Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2