Lowes claims maiden pole position at Assen

Alex Lowes surprised all by securing the first World Superbike championship pole position of his career at Assen on Saturday.

The Pata Yamaha rider's time of 1m 34.066s on his opening flying lap remained unbeaten for the remainder of Superpole 2.

His achievement also marks factory Yamaha's first official pole since returning to the series in 2016.

📝 @alexlowes22 flies to first #WorldSBK pole Four different bikes in four first places for Assen Race 1 grid 🔥 📰 REPORT | #DutchWorldSBKhttps://t.co/aiTUXD2JhF pic.twitter.com/9G6USch47O — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 21, 2018

Kawasaki Racing's Jonathan Rea came closest to knocking Lowes off top spot but ended up missing out by 0.046s after losing time in the final sector.

Nevertheless, Rea will be the strong favourite in Race 1, having claimed seven consecutive wins in the series at the Dutch circuit heading into this weekend.

Starting in third place is Barni Ducati's Xavi Fores, while Lorenzo Savadori made it four different manufacturers in the top four for Mailwaukee Aprilia.

Fores' team-mate Marco Melandri will start from the middle of the second row, ahead of Kawasaki's Tom Sykes.

Local favourite Michael van der Mark could only manage seventh place for Pata Yamaha.

Chaz Davies starts in eighth for the factory Ducati squad ahead of MV Agusta’s Jordi Torres and Loris Baz for Althea BMW.