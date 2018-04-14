Rea wins Race 1 at Aragon after red flag

Jonathan Rea delivered when it mattered to win race 1 of the third Superbike World Championship round at Aragon on Saturday.

The reigning world champion wasn't totally happy with his bike in practice and qualifying, but dispelled any lingering concerns with a dominant win for Kawasaki to increase his lead to 14 points.

The race was red-flagged after just three laps following a nasty collision involving Red Bull Honda's Leon Camier, MG Augsta's Jordi Torres and Lorenzo Savadori of Milwaukee Aprilia.

Camier appeared to slip on Turn 10 and the two riders behind him were unable to avoid contact. The British rider was taken to hospital in a stable condition, while Torres and Savado were both fine – though the Spaniard failed to recover in time for the restart.

Prior to the crash, pole-sitter Marco Melandri (Ducati Panigale) had dropped down to fifth, with Rea taking the lead ahead of Alex Lowes (Crescent Yamaha) and Melandri's team-mate Chaz Davies, whose extraordinary start had seen him move from 11th to third in the space of just a few laps. Tom Sykes was in fourth.

After the restart, Rea retook the lead, but with nine laps to go, Xavi Fores (Barni Racing Team) thrilled his home fans by completing a passing move and taking the lead.

Rea bided his time and saw a gap of his own a few laps later, however, and this time he did not look back, racing away to claim his second win of the season.

As the race entered the final laps, there was a thrilling fight between Fores, Melandri and Chaz Davies for the final two podium spots.

Melandri would ultimately have to settle for fourth after going long with two laps to go, with Davies just edging a pulsating duel with Fores to snatch second place.

Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha) would take fifth place ahead of Sykes and Lowes in sixth and seventh.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, meanwhile, claimed a promising eighth place for the Aruba.it Racing- Junior Team on his WorldSBK debut.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) won the battle for ninth, with Roman Ramos rounding out the top 10 for Team GoEleven Kawasaki.

Celebrating with the riders!🍾🍾🍾 That new Parc Ferme 😍#AragonWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/zSyNpWyuGC — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 14, 2018

Race 1 Results

1. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 17 laps

2. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1.450s

3. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R 1.473s

4. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 6.108s

5. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 8.932s

6. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 9.450s

7. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 9.985s

8. Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 19.303s

9. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 26.081s

10. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR 26.325s

11. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR 26.571s

12. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 26.858s

13. David Giugliano ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 27.219s

14. Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 28.340s

15. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 28.400s

16. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 30.799s

17. Ondrej Jezek CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 58.926s

Did not finish

Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Did not start

Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4

Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2

Vladimir Leonov RUS SPB Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR