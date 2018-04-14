Melandri snatches Aragon pole as Davies crashes

Marco Melandri will start race 1 from pole position on Saturday after pipping World Superbike championship leader Jonathan Rea in Superpole.

The session was also an eventful one for Chaz Davies, who went down on his final qualifying lap.

Melandri did not have a good week in Thailand but looks to have bounced back superbly this weekend.

With Rea holding provisional pole as the session drew to a close, Melandri produced a final flying lap of 1m 49.543s to bump the champion off top spot.

Everyone is improving now! Strong battle for pole position!👊#AragonWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/p5G04eQnqZ — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 14, 2018

It looked for a while as if both men would come off second best to Tom Sykes, who was the last to set out for his final lap, but the Kawasaki rider made a mistake down the back straight and had to settle for third on the grid behind his team-mate Rea.

As for Davies, the six-time Aragon champion will start from 11th on the grid after crashing out of his final qualifying lap at Turn 2.

Drama for @chazdavies7 as he crashes out of SP2!😱 pic.twitter.com/QlbVIaGH1g — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 14, 2018

Leading the second row is Melandri's Barni Ducati team-mate Xavi Fores, ahead of Pata Yamaha pair Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark, who were separated by just 0.010s

Jordi Torres took the front of the third row ahead of WSBK newcomer Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Red Bull Honda’s Leon Camier.

Full Superpole qualifying results

1. Marco Melandri ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m 49.543s

2. Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 1m 49.574s

3. Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Racing ZX-10RR 1m 49.644s

4. Xavi Fores ESP Barni Ducati Panigale R 1m 49.667s

5. Alex Lowes GBR PATA Crescent Yamaha R1 1m 49.853s

6. Michael van der Mark NED PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 49.865s

7. Jordi Torres ESP MV Agusta 1000 F4 1m 50.055s

8. Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m 50.197s

9. Leon Camier GBR Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 50.607s

10. Lorenzo Savadori ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 50.809s

11. Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Racing Ducati Panigale R 1m 51.065s

12. Vladimir Leonov RUS SPB Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 53.033s

Grid positions determined by Superpole 1 results

13. Jake Gagne USA Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 51.609s

14. David Giugliano ITA Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 1m 51.632s

15. Leandro Mercado ARG Orelac Racing VerdNatura Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 51.718s

16. Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 51.777s

17. PJ Jacobsen USA TripleM Honda CBR1000RR SP2 1m 51.832s

18. Roman Ramos ESP Team GoEleven Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 51.845s

19. Loris Baz FRA Althea BMW S1000RR 1m 51.867s

20. Yonny Hernandez COL Team Pedercini Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m 51.961s

21. Ondrej Jezek CZE Guandalini Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 53.349